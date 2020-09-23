Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAPSHAP Bollywood Drug Case: What Jaya Saha revealed during NCB questioning

After widening its probe into the drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha for over six hours. According to the NCB sources, Saha's name cropped up in chats related to Sushant's case where she reportedly recommended Rhea Chakraborty to give CBD oil to the late actor. Other than the drug angle Jaya Saha also gave a basic introduction and correlation with SSR in professional terms to the investigating agency. In that basic questions that were asked to her, Jaya described her professional relationship with SSR and Disha Salian. Not only this, she was even asked about actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Namrata Shirodhkar. Here's everything she told NCB during the questioning:

When NCB questioned Jaya by showing her chats, she told that she had arranged CBD oil for actress Shraddha Kapoor. CBD Oil Jaya was ordered online for Shraddha.

On asking about Namrata Shirodkar's chat, Jaya said that the chat is hers but she does not remember anything about the same.

Apart from this, CBD oil was also ordered for Sushant, for Rhea, filmmaker Madhu Mantena Varma and for herself.

Till now, Jaya has refused the fact about being in contact with any peddler for drugs.

Jaya Saha revealed details about her work at the Kwan Talent Management agency

Sushant Singh Rajput was also managed by the Kwan Talent Management agency.

Jaya Saha is one of the partners of Kwan Talent Management.

There are around ten partners in Kwan. Jaya holds 2 percent stakes in the firm.

Jaya Saha started working with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016. And got him to sign six films. The films were Drive, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore.

For Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput got a payment of Rs 2.25 crore. For Sonichiriya and Kedarnath, he got Rs 5 crore and 6 crore respectively. Sushant Singh Rajput was paid Rs 5 crore for Chhichhore and Rs 3.5 crore for Dil Bechara.

Other than films, Jaya Saha also got Sushant Singh Rajput endorsements and events of 21 brands between 2016 and 2019.

Jaya Saha, in her statement, revealed that she last spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5, about a film being made by Kumar Mangal. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput liked the script but didn’t agree to the signing amount of Rs 6 crore. The actor had demanded Rs 12 crore.

Jaya Saha also said that when she met Sushant Singh Rajput in March 2020, he was not keeping well. She added that while she met him, he would often start walking and go inside the bedroom and then come back. The actor would repeat this multiple times. Jaya Saha further said that Sushant Singh Rajput had informed her about his depression in December.

Jaya Saha has also worked with Disha Salian, who worked for Sushant Singh Rajput between March and May 2020, through Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone talent management company.

Jaya Saha worked with Disha Salian at Kwan Talent Management for a year, between 2018 and 2019. Jaya Saha has also said in her statement that Disha Salian had not met Sushant while working at Kwan. Jaya Saha further added she herself used to deal with Sushant Singh Rajput regarding projects like films and endorsements.

