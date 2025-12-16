Trump calls India 'important strategic partner' for America, hails PM Modi as 'great friend' The US Embassy in India, in a post on X, said Trump called India an "amazing country", which is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has said India is an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region and hailed his "great friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US embassy in India said on Tuesday. The US Embassy in India, in a post on X, said Trump called India an 'amazing country,' which is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations.

India an important strategic partner for America: Trump

"India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi," the US Embassy in India said in ax X post.

PM Modi and Trump's telephonic conversation

Trump's praise comes days after a conversation between Prime Minister Modi and the US President, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

On December 11, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the consistent strengthening of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across critical sectors. During the conversation, both leaders highlighted the need to maintain strong momentum in efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade. They noted that expanding commercial engagement remains central to the economic pillar of the partnership.

The Prime Minister and President Trump exchanged views on widening cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence, and security. These sectors are key components of the India-US COMPACT, which aims to catalyse opportunities for military partnership, faster commerce, and cutting-edge technology cooperation for the 21st century.

The two leaders also discussed significant global and regional developments and emphasised the importance of working closely together to address shared challenges. Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing common interests through continued high-level engagement. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the official release added.

