Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's UNSEEN video surfaces

Image Source : INDIA TV Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt's video

A new video of Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt has surfaced during the NCB interrogation. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the actress's phone and other electronic gadgets soon after it arrested her in drugs probe. Other than pictures and videos of other Bollywood stars who are said to be involved in the drugs, the agency found videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In the video, Mahesh Bhatt can be seen reading a book and telling to move on, while Rhea is sitting nearby listening to him carefully.

Rhea Chakraborty starred in Mahesh Bhatt's film Jalebi in 2018 during which the duo became close. In her interviews, Rhea had admitted that she shares a close bond with the filmmaker and her definition of love changed after meeting him. She had also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt is her go to person for all the advice. Watch the unseen video here-

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 after three days on NCB interrogation and was sent to judicial custody till Sep. 22. She is currently in the Byculla Jail. The actress had applied for her bail plea which was rejected by the special court. In her bail plea, Rhea had alleged that she was "coerced" into making "self-incrimating confessions" during her interrogations by NCB and maintained that she has not committed any crime whatsoever but was being falsely framed in the case.

On the other hand, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB is said to begun investigation in Bollywood drugs nexus from Monday. It will probably summon Sara and Rakul for interrogation. Also, NCB is investigating the viral video of Karan Johar's house party which went viral in 2018.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage