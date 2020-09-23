Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul summoned by NCB in drugs case

In a major development in the drugs case, Deepika Padukone has been summoned by NCB. The actress is currently shooting for a film in Goa and now, she will have to leave the shooting because NCB has given her three days' time to come for the questioning in Mumbai. NCB has also sent summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the drugs probe.

Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi have been summoned by the agency tomorrow ie September 23 while Deepika Padukone has been asked to appear on September 25. Sara Ali Khan and Shradhha Kapoor will be questioned by NCB on 26th September.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage