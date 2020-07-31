Friday, July 31, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Minister calls Rhea Chakraborty a 'supari killer'

Expressing his doubts on the suicide theory, Bihar Minister Maheshwar Hazari said that it (Sushant Singh Rajput's death) seemed to be a "case of murder, and not suicide".

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2020 14:51 IST
Bihar Minister calls Rhea Chakraborty a 'supari killer'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Bihar Minister calls Rhea Chakraborty a 'supari killer'

Politics over the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues unabated, with Bihar Minister Maheshwar Hazari calling actress Rhea Chakraborty a contract killer and a venomous snake woman. Expressing his doubts on the suicide theory, the Minister said that it seemed to be a "case of murder, and not suicide". He alleged that Rhea is not only a 'supari' (contract) killer but was like Bollywood's version of a 'vishkanya' who killed Sushant by trapping him in her love.

Hazari said that Rhea was sent to Sushant under a conspiracy. "I don't know how many people will die in the pursuit of fulfilling their ambitions. Such contract killers should be acted upon as soon as possible," the Minister said.

He alleged that no investigation had so far been conducted by the Mumbai Police into the death of Rajput, adding that the Bihar government was considering a high-level inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hailed from Patna, had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai. After this, Sushant's father K.K. Singh lodged a case at the Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25, accusing Rhea and others of cheating and extorting money from Sushant.

