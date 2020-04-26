Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone spends quality time with her pretty little daughter Nisha, see adorQable video

Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber make headlines often for their cutest PDA’s on the internet. The little munchkin is already a poser just like her mother. In the pictures shared by actress Sunny Leone, Nisha never forgets to pose for the cameras, On Sunday, Sunny Leone posted a video with daughter Nisha in which the two lovely ladies can be seen smiling.

Their beauty is enhanced with the rose tiara filter. "Nisha is so so pretty!! I'm a lucky mommy! With the sweetest heart!!!" Sunny captioned the video.

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have three kids -- daughter Nisha, whom they adopted from Latur, Maharashtra in 2017 and twin boys (born in 2018). Her sons, Asher and Noah, were born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, the Jism 2 actress had earlier posted a picture on Instagram, sharing how difficult it is to make kids wear masks in times of coronavirus crisis.

"A new era... so sad that my kids have to now live like this but it is necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask," she had captioned the image in which her little ones were seen wearing masks.

During a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny Leone spoke at length about managing three kids and her life amid quarantine. She said, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. The kids have chat sessions with their teachers and also have music classes.”

The Ragini MMS 2 actress added that the positive aspect of the lockdown is that she is getting to spend time together with the family. She also revealed that the time has brought her closer to her kids, for whom she is trying to be a teacher as well.

The kids are being taught various physical activities, including Zumba and exercise. However, amid the hectic schedule, the actress longs for a little breather. “Not just for myself but for my kids also. I think they miss school and their friends. We have promised that we will go to Dubai once things normalise and the pandemic is over,” she added.



