Bobby Deol, Esha Deol share heartfelt wishes for father Dharmendra on 85th birthday

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Esha Deol took to their social media on Tuesday to share heartfelt wishes for their father Dharmendra. The veteran actor turned 85 today. Sharing a throwback photo from his childhood days, Bobby Deol wrote, "Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday" The picture shows little Bobby giving a kiss on dad Dharmendra's cheeks. Commenting on the posts, actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Vatsal Seth and others also wished the Sholay superstar.

On the other hand, Esha Deol shared a beautiful picture in which the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white. She wrote, "“Holding on to this hand for eternity" Love you papa.. Happy Birthday... Wish you happiness & the best of health always."

Recently, Dharmendra announced the sequel of the 2007 hit Apne, which featured him alongside his actor-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the first time. Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame, the sports drama featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old star posted a clip from the original film and wrote, "With His blessings, your good wishes, we have decided to give you 'Apne 2'." Apne 2 will reportedly go on floors mid next year.

Talking about his birthday, Dharmendra told BT, "Camera is my love and the camera loves me. I can self-analyse and I know what I am capable of at this point in my life. When I know I can do it, why shouldn’t I? People tell me that I am turning 85, but I stopped counting my age after 60. Maine zindagi jee bharke jee hai, aur zindagi ne mujhe jawaan hi rakha hai."

