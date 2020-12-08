Dharmendra Birthday: Unseen photos of Sholay actor with his dream girl Hema Malini and family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Unseen photos of Dharmendra with his dream girl Hema Malini and family

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has turned 85 today. The actor has been making the heartbeats of his fans racing faster with his charm and on-screen persona for decades now. Fans loved him in his last film Yamala Pagla Deewana Phir Se and are now gearing up for Apne 2. Dharmendra has always said that his family and acting have been the two most precious things in his life. As much as he loves the camera, he loves to make memories with his family. From son Sunny and Bobby Deol to daughter Esha and Ahana, the actor's photos with them mark beautiful moments. Dharmendra and wife Hema Malini also make one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Popularly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra's first marriage was to Parkash Kaur at the age of 19. His sons Sunny and Bobby are from his first marriage. He also has two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. However, when he came to Mumbai, he fell in love with Hema Malini and married her in 1980. They have two daughters Ahana and Esha Deol.

Check out some unseen photos of Dharmendra with wife Hema Malini and his children-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Dharmendra with Hema Malini

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Dharmendra with Hema Malini

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Dharmendra with Hema Malini

Talking about his birthday, Dharmendra told BT, "Camera is my love and the camera loves me. I can self-analyse and I know what I am capable of at this point in my life. When I know I can do it, why shouldn’t I? People tell me that I am turning 85, but I stopped counting my age after 60. Maine zindagi jee bharke jee hai, aur zindagi ne mujhe jawaan hi rakha hai."

Talking about his role in the upcoming film Apne 2, the veteran actor said, "I am about to work at 85 and I am not playing a buzurg per se in Apne 2. There’s emotion, but also a thrill element to the film."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Dharmendra with Hema Malini and daughter Ahana

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSUNNYDEOL Dharmendra with Sunny Deol

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/A_TRIBE Dharmendra with Hema Malini and Ahana

Recently, Dharmendra announced the sequel of the 2007 hit Apne, which featured him alongside his actor-sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the first time. Directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha fame, the sports drama featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old star posted a clip from the original film and wrote, "With His blessings, your good wishes, we have decided to give you 'Apne 2'." Apne 2 will reportedly go on floors mid next year.

With his blessings 👋👋👋👋👋 your good wishes, we have decided to give you APNE2 💝🙏 pic.twitter.com/e7JdnkHtSM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 29, 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSUNNYDEOL Dharmendra with Sunny Deol and his sister

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMBOBBYDEOL Dharmendra with Bobby Deol

