Suniel Shetty's special birthday wish for son-in-law KL Rahul wins internet | See Photo

Suniel Shetty extended a heartfelt birthday wish to his son-in-law KL Rahul on Tuesday. One of the finest batters, Rahul made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013. On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Suniel Shetty took to his social media and shared an unseen photo to post a special wish for KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, the senior actor wrote,"Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday baba @klrahul @athiyashetty."

The actor shared a precious picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony. In the pic, Suniel could be seen applying tilak on the cricketer. Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Happy Birthday @klrahul master class," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Lovely Picture Anna Happy Birthday @klrahul." "Best sasur damaad Jodi," a fan commented.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. They enjoyed a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies and plenty of dancing. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends. "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her Instagram post with pictures of the newlywed couple in their finery.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended. The pair is said to host a wedding reception for their pals in Mumbai. The family plans to have the wedding reception after the IPL season gets over in view of the work commitments Rahul has in the cricket league. ALSO READ: DYK what Suniel Shetty advised Athiya and KL Rahul after their marriage? Actor reveals

On the work front, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. LSG is at the second position with six points, three wins and two losses in five matches. Suniel, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Amazon Mini Tv series 'Hunter'. The actor is reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3.

