DYK what Suniel Shetty advised Athiya and KL Rahul after their marriage? Actor reveals

Suniel Shetty spoke about his marital advice to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. He described Rahul and Tania Shroff as his 'first love'.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 18:08 IST
DYK what Suniel Shetty advised Athiya and KL Rahul?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIELSHETTY DYK what Suniel Shetty advised Athiya and KL Rahul?

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with KL Rahul in January. In a recent interview, Suniel has now shared the advice he gave to Athiya and her cricketer husband KL Rahul. Suniel also talked about his son Ahan's girlfriend, Tania Shroff.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Suniel opened up about his marriage advice to Athiya and KL Rahul, "Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes...Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her in parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other."

Suniel then talked about KL Rahul and Tania and said, "Both the bachchas (kids) My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully." 

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows at Suniel Shetty's residence in Khandala on January 23. They enjoyed a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies and plenty of dancing. The pair is said to host a wedding reception for their pals in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty stated that the pair is considering throwing a celebration after the IPL.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller web series, Hunter. It is slated to stream on Amazon Mini TV starting March 22, 2023. Helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, it also features Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh among others.

