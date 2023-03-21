Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID, gets stopped. Internet says ‘rules are rules'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID

Karan Johar experienced an awkward moment at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The director-producer appeared to be in a rush to catch his flight. He didn't get his ID verified, as is customary, and moved on to the entry gate instead. He was immediately called back by the police office to check his ID and tickets because, celebrity or not, the guards are very stringent about security matters. Unsurprisingly, netizens were eager to mock his action.

On Tuesday, he was being photographed by the paparazzi positioned outside the airport, and the embarrassing incident was captured on camera. The video is going viral on Instagram. In the clip, KJo can be seen entering the airport's main gate. However, a security guard stops him and tells him to return. Karan appears perplexed at first and then a guard explains to him that verification is needed. He returns and gets his ID and flight tickets from his bag to hand them over to the security guard. He then enters aiport.

Speaking about the look, the filmmaker was seen donning a white jacket and black cargo pants.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans started trolling him. One user commented, "These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai." Another user wrote, "Kjo to policeman… how dare u..why did u stop me..I was in my catwalk scene." A third user commented, "This is not your home."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. The KJo directorial stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios.

Also read: Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan woos audience with soulful track after 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'

Also read: Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya heading for divorce? Couple deletes wedding photos

Latest Entertainment News