Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID, gets stopped. Internet says ‘rules are rules'

Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID, gets stopped. Internet says ‘rules are rules'

Karan Johar attempted to enter the airport by avoiding the checkpoint since he was in a rush. The guard then asked him to return and show his ID. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 16:04 IST
Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Oops! Karan Johar enters airport without showing ID

Karan Johar experienced an awkward moment at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The director-producer appeared to be in a rush to catch his flight. He didn't get his ID verified, as is customary, and moved on to the entry gate instead. He was immediately called back by the police office to check his ID and tickets because, celebrity or not, the guards are very stringent about security matters. Unsurprisingly, netizens were eager to mock his action.

On Tuesday, he was being photographed by the paparazzi positioned outside the airport, and the embarrassing incident was captured on camera. The video is going viral on Instagram. In the clip, KJo can be seen entering the airport's main gate. However, a security guard stops him and tells him to return. Karan appears perplexed at first and then a guard explains to him that verification is needed. He returns and gets his ID and flight tickets from his bag to hand them over to the security guard. He then enters aiport. 

Speaking about the look, the filmmaker was seen donning a white jacket and black cargo pants.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans started trolling him. One user commented, "These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai." Another user wrote, "Kjo to policeman… how dare u..why did u stop me..I was in my catwalk scene." A third user commented, "This is not your home." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is set to release on July 28, 2023. The KJo directorial stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios.

Related Stories
Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer leaves Alia Bhatt weeping; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer leaves Alia Bhatt weeping; Arjun Kapoor reacts

John Abraham called Karan Johar 'Clannish' even before Kangana Ranaut's Nepotism Jibe| Viral Video

John Abraham called Karan Johar 'Clannish' even before Kangana Ranaut's Nepotism Jibe| Viral Video

Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at 'Selfiee' producer Karan Johar, calls Akshay Kumar-starrer 'FLOP'

Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at 'Selfiee' producer Karan Johar, calls Akshay Kumar-starrer 'FLOP'

Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for his 'brave and resilient' mother as she turns 80

Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for his 'brave and resilient' mother as she turns 80

Also read: Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan woos audience with soulful track after 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'

Also read: Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya heading for divorce? Couple deletes wedding photos

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News