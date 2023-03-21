Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya heading for divorce? Couple deletes wedding photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIHARIKA KONIDELA Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya

Looks like all is not well between Chiranjeevi’s niece and Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda as the former has unfollowed him on Instagram. On the other hand, the latter has deleted their wedding pictures from the social media platform, sparking separation rumours. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. However, for the past few months, rumours about their troubled marriage have been doing the rounds.

The latest reports suggest that Niharika and Chaitanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Certain media reports further stated the couple might be heading for a divorce. However, neither Niharika nor Chaitanya have spoken about their relationship or separation.

Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding

Niharika and Chaitanya had a grand wedding in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, Niharika got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple while their wedding was no less than a gala affair as the biggies of the industry including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and Sai Dharam among others were all there in attendance. The couple got married in the traditional South Indian way and the bride wore an all-golden zari saree while the groom opted for a golden sherwani.

Following this, Niharika shared a cute picture from her wedding ceremony and wrote "I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi chay."

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Naga Babu, actor and brother of Chiranjeevi. And Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is a techie. He is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, M Prabhakara Rao.

