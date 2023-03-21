Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan woos audience with soulful track after 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'

Follow us on Image Source : POOJA SALMAN Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge

After 2015's 'Main Hoon Hero Tera,' Salman Khan has again picked up the mic for Amaal Malik's composition. A new song from the superstar's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on March 21 (Tuesday). The song is titled Jee Rahe The Hum(Falling In Love) and has been sung by Salman himself. The vocals are supported by some dreamy and romantic visuals featuring him alongside Pooja Hegde. The song is reminiscent of the fading old-school romance. Also seen on the screen are Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

Jee Rahe The Hum tugs at your heart in a passionate and gentle way which makes you move along to its rhythm without you even realising it. One can’t help but feel its pull in every possible way. Sharing the song, Salman Khan tweeted, "Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure." While the song has been composed by Amaal Mallik, the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Previously, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had released the high-octane dance number Billi Billi, which is his first collaboration with singer Sukhbir. The track is a quintessential, high-spirited Punjabi dance number. A peppy dance number song has been written by Kumaar. In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde, clad in a hot-pink outfit.

'Billi Billi Akh' is an upbeat, foot-tapping song, composed by Vicky Sandhu who's also written Punjabi lyrics, with the perfect blend of modern flair and Punjabi beats. The song also features Sukhbir himself along with the entire cast of the movie, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Death Threat: Security beefed up; fans not allowed to gather outside his Mumbai home

ALSO READ: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Report: Rani Mukerji's film beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Norway

Latest Entertainment News