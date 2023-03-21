Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Report: Rani Mukerji's film beats Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Norway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Report

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Report: Rani Mukerji starrer which released on March 17, has set new records in Norway. Ever since the trailer release, Rani has been showered with love and appreciation. Following the heartwrenching plight of a mother, the storyline is gaining immense praise. Since the film largely revolves around Norway, the audience there flocked to the theatres like never before.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway BO Report:

'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' took the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway as per trade. According to Box Office India, "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway took the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway due to the film having a local setting. The previous record was Raees but that was set over five days while the three day record was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which which Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway comfortably beat."

"The film also scored over Pathaan in Norway and it went on score a healthy $600k in overseas markets which is more than Uunchai and its looking to do better than that film for sure in the long run," BOI added.

About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events, it tells the story of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

Reacting to the trailer, Sagarika said, "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another."

Sagarika Bhattacharya's children were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services citing habits that are commonplace in Indian society. What followed was an over-a-year-long tussle for custody of her children, during which Norwegian authorities even claimed that she was ‘mentally unfit’ to raise two children.

