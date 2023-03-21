'Mrs Chatterjee’ Rani Mukerji poses and pouts with ‘Anmol Ratan’ Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Rani Mukerji with Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

For Rani Mukherji's birthday on March 21, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie with 'Mrs Chatterjee'. Actress starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is garnering a lot of praise from the audience. People from the Bollywood including, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kajol, and others praised the performance of Rani. Now, as Ranveer and Arjun felicitated Rani on her film, they shared a happy selfie with her. While Ranveer called Arjun and himself as Rani's 'Gunday', the 'Kuttey; actor referred to themselves as Rani's Anmol Ratan.

The actors took to Instagram and posted a picture where the trio can be seen posing, smiling and pouting. Rani wore a black outfit. Arjun and Ranveer also twinned in black outfits. Dropping the photo, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! (grinning face and red heart emojis) #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow." The photo shows the three of them with huge grins as they posed for cams. To this, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Rani ke do Anmol Ratan (face with tears of joy and red heart emojis)."

On the other hand, Arjun shared the picture and added, "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan." The photos seem to have been taken during the screening of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway held a few days ago. For the unversed, Ranveer and Arjun starred in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production Gunday (2014) alongside Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan.

About Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events, it tells the story of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

