Suhana Khan keeps it busy while travelling. See her unseen and candid photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUAHANKHAN Suhana Khan captured in a candid moment while travelling

Suhana Khan’s new photo circulated on the internet, where she was busy on her phone while travelling. The photo was originally posted by a friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, which she reposted. The starkid, who is traveling in the car, was captured in the picture conversing on the phone. She had a quiet smile on her face and appeared to be busy with the conversation. She was dressed in all black.

Suhana Khan rarely shares anything on her Instagram handle, but whenever she does, it immediately makes it to the trends. She shared some pretty pictures from her recent photoshoot a week ago and simply wrote, "Hi," in the caption. In the images, she looks beautiful in a white ensemble. She styled her hair into a messy bun.

Suhana is the second child of actor Shah Rukh and interior designer Gauri. She has two brothers: AbRam Khan, her junior brother, and Aryan Khan, her older brother. While AbRam is in school, Aryan has entered the business world by launching his own alcohol line. In addition, he will make his Bollywood debut in a movie produced by his parents' company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

He won't be acting in the movie; instead, he'll be directing it. He is thought to be the script's author. Suhana is getting ready to start a career in cinema in the meantime. She will play the lead in the forthcoming film The Archies by director Zoya Akhtar.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s unseen pic from Alanna’s wedding reception goes viral

Also Read: Pakistani actor trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan; says it is a 'storyless video game'

Latest Entertainment News