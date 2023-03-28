Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s unseen pic from Alanna’s wedding reception goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEANNEPANDEY Unseen pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from Alanna Pandey's wedding reception

Ananya Pandey’s cousin Alanna Pandey tied the knot to her long time boyfriend Ivor McCray recently. The couple’s wedding was not less than a starry affair. Alanna and Ivor’s wedding reception was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Javed Jaffery and many more. While Ahan Pandey and Ananya Pandey danced to famous tracks of SRK, he was seen standing alongside his wife Gauri. Alanna’s mother Deanne Pandey took to Instagram and shared dreamy pictures from their daughters' wedding reception.

Unseen Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

A candid picture shared by Alanna’s mother from the wedding reception has caught the eyes of the netizens and fans can’t keep calm. In the unseen picture, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can be seen flashing bright smiles. Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a white shirt and black suit while Gauri looks beautiful in a gown.

Deanne shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote,” Selfies & beautiful moments (Aneesha we finally got a photo of you, Asim look at us having a blast, Chunky you are killing it on the floor, Linda & Kim killing it with their style.”

In the second picture shared by Deanne, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving a warm hug to her.

Alanna and Ivor’s wedding reception photos

Alanna Pandey’s mother and other members of the family shared several photos and videos from the wedding reception. Alanna too had shared pictures from her wedding and reception, in which she can be seen getting ready for a photo shoot and waiting for the groom.

For the wedding, Alanna wore a white embroidered lehenga and Ivor donned a white sherwani. Alanna, who is a social media influencer tied the knot on 16th March 2023.

