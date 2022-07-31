SS Rajamouli reviews Kichcha Sudeep's film Vikrant Rona, says 'Takes guts to invest on such line'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALRC007 SS Rajamouli reviews Vikrant Rona

SS Rajamouli on Sunday took to Twitter to shower his love on actor Kichcha Sudeep for his recently released film Vikrant Rona. The pan-India film was well received by the audience as it was released on July 28. He tweeted, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest in such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

Take a look:

Sudeepa responded to Rajamouli's tweet saying, "Thank you S S Rajamouli sir. Extremely honoured to hear these lines from you. A big thanks and a hug from all of us, including Bhaskar."

This is not the first time when SS Rajamouli cheered for Vikrant Rona. Ahead of the release of the film, the Baahubali director had sent wishes for the film and its cast on his social media. "Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can't wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow," Rajamouli tweeted.

Rajamouli isn't the first celebrity to be impressed by the film.

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had tweeted, "Blockbuster Alert! The experience of #VikrantRona in 3D is beyond spectacular. A bone-chilling thriller. Gorgeously shot and directed. Kudos to the man who carries the film with unprecedented swag and in the deepest of deep baritone. Kichcha Sudeep, I am so so proud of you my brother!"

The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. ts opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after K.G.F.: Chapter 2 debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of James, K.G.F.: Chapter 1 and the 777 Charlie in that order. Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, the film is directed by Anup Bhandari.

