Modi remembers Udham Singh on death anniversary, here's how to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer biopic on him

On the 82nd death anniversary of Udham Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to revolutionary and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation. In the latest edition of Mann ki Baat he said, "On 31st July, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation. I am happy to see 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' become a mass movement. People from all walks of life and from all sections of society are participating in various programmes associated with it."

If you want to know more about Sardar Udham Singh Ji, you can watch Vicky Kaushal starrer biopic, 'Sardar Udham'. It is an epic biographical historical drama that documents the life of freedom revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film directed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16 and has been at the centre of both critical and commercial acclaim since then. Know more about the film here and how you can watch Sardar Udham online:

Where can I watch Sardar Udham full movie online?

You can purchase Amazon Prime Video's subscription to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer.

Sardar Udham Movie Review

If you're planning to watch Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, read our review here:

Sardar Udham Review: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar stir up horrors of Jallianwala Bagh massacre masterfully

What is the star cast of Sardar Udham movie?

Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh

Shaun Scott

Stephen Hogan

Banita Sandhu

Amol Parashar

Soundtrack of Sardar Udham

The film's music was composed by Shantanu Moitra.

Who is the Director of Sardar Udham?

Shoojit Sircar

Who are the producers of Sardar Udham?

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

