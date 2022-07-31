Kajol completes 30 years in film industry: Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt note for wife, says 'You're just getting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Usung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

Kajol who has carved a niche for herself in Indian films through her stellar acting skills completed 30 years in the industry. To celebrate Kajol's milestone actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note dedicated to his wife. He also shared a picture of the couple from the sets of their superhit film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay in a sweet note mentioned, "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Several social media users and fans of the couple bombarded the post with their lovely comments. One of them wrote, "Sir as long as you stay in industry only one thing matters your phenomenal acting." Another said, " I always loves you both.,since pyar to hona hi tha....." A user also commented, "Very nice sir ji superb."

Kajol also penned a not recalling her 30-year-long journey in Hindi cinema. The actress shared a video featuring her characters from her hot films and she wrote in the caption, "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!"

Recently, Ajay Devgn won his third National Award for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol took to her Instagram account to share a still from the movie and congratulated her husband. Kajol wrote, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud!

Released in the year 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected over Rs 368 crore worldwide at the box office and was declared the highest grosser of the year. Directed by Om Raut, the film featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead roles and gathered positive feedback from the audience.

Kajol is busy shooting for her film Salaam Venky. The film which was earlier titled The Last Hurrah, is helmed by director Revathy. She is also set to make her grand digital debut on Hotstar Plus. The details of the project are currently under wraps.

Ajay will soon be seen in Bholaa, Drishyam 2, which will be out in theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

