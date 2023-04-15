South superstar Ajith's humble gesture for a young mum at London airport is winning the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKVINITHA20 Ajith got clicked with a fan

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Thala Ajith, recently helped a woman at London's Heathrow airport by carrying her luggage. The woman was travelling with her 10-year-old baby and was struggling with carrying her bags. The lady's husband posted a picture with the actor on Instagram, in which he praised Ajith for his kind behaviour towards his wife. He yet again proved to be the most humble celebrity, not only did his extraordinary acting skills make headlines, his grounder nature always wins millions of hearts.

The husband of the woman said in a social media post: "My wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai and was travelling alone with our 10-month-old baby. She had a chance to meet Ajithkumar at London's Heathrow airport today. She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man here not only posed for a photograph but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until flight, understanding my wife came alone."

"When my wife resisted, he replied, 'It is ok. I have two kids. So I know how it feels.' He carried it all the way along with his cabin suitcase into the flight and he gave it to the cabin crew and ensured that the bag has been placed under my wife's seat," he added. He added that another person who was travelling with Ajithkumar had volunteered to take the baggage but the superstar insisted that he carried the bag himself. He also posted that a personality like Ajithkumar doing such a thing floored him.

What's next for Ajith?

Ajith Kumar is expected to kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated 62nd outing in cinema. Initially, the highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, was originally expected to be helmed by renowned director Vignesh Shivan. He was last seen in Thunivu, and won many hearts with his performance. A few weeks ago, Ajith Kumar lost his father due to age-related ailments.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal unveils teaser of his next spy-thriller 'IB71'. Release date out

Also Read: When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians; old video goes viral

Latest Entertainment News