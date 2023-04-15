Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
  5. When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians; old video goes viral

When Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for his advice to politicians; old video goes viral

An old video of Rahul Gandhi asking Shah Rukh Khan for an advice to politicians is going viral. SRK's honest answer is winning the internet. Watch the video here.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2023 16:00 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan's fanpage upload

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Gandhi is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, both SRK and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are seen having an interaction where Rahul sought SRK's advice for politicians. The Congress leader had asked the actor if he had any suggestions for politicians. The actor replied with his signature wit and his answer has been winning hearts online. 

In the video, Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan, "What's the one piece of advice you have towards politicians?" Shah Rukh, being his witty self, laughed and said, “I am glad it is such a simple question.” He then said, “I mean, one piece of advice all the politicians will follow, and we will have a wonderful country... and look who you asked. I lie and cheat, and do deceit for a living. I am an actor, so I am all show, nothing really is concrete inside me."

Shah Rukh went on to share his advice, saying, “But you know, I would like to say that I have a huge amount of respect for people, who run the country or who have it in their hearts to run the country. It is a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it (run the country) right, we all are going to make money, we are all going to be happy, and we can be a great and proud nation. So my advice to all politicians is please be as honest as realistically possible!”

The video is from a 2008 event, where then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP leaders such as Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad were also among the audience. The politicians in the audience also clapped as Shah Rukh gave a polite, yet straightforward response.

Fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh's brutally honest opinions. One of the fans wrote, "Bro, those were the times..." Another one praised Shah Rukh's answer, writing, "As honestly as realistically possible (clapping emojis)." Another one said, "SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the least lying, cheating or deceiving man..." A comment also read, 'Smoking facts (fire emojis)." A fan also commented, "SRK for PM."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the mega-blockbuster Pathaan. He is now gearing up for his next releases Jawan and Dunki.

