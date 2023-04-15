Vidyut Jammwal unveils teaser of his next spy-thriller 'IB71'. Release date out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie "IB 71", set to be released in theatres countrywide on May 12. The espionage thriller is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for National Award-winning 2017 war movie “Ghazi”. Jammwal shared the first poster and a teaser of the film on his social media pages. "The top secret is now out! Presenting #IB71 - India’s most confidential mission that made us win the 1971 war," he wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, the 42-year-old actor said he is excited to share the movie with the world. "'IB 71' for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war."

Reddy said working on "IB 71" turned out to be an "absolute thrill ride" for him. "I was drawn to the film's intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can't wait for audiences to experience the world of 'IB 71'," the filmmaker said.

Helmed by 'The Ghazi Attack' filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, the film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. "IB 71" is the first project to come out of Jammwal's production banner Action Hero Films. The movie is also backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Abbas Sayyed. Aditya Shastri, who wrote the story, serves as co-producer along with Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Apart from this, the 'Khuda Haafiz' actor will also be seen in an upcoming sports action film 'Crakk' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal. The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

