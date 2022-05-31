Sonam Kapoor flaunts growing baby bump in NEW photos & Anand Ahuja has most adorable reaction | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR, ANAND AHUJA Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor continues to churn out major fashion goals. The actress has already set a benchmark when it comes to maternity fashion and with her new pics, she aces casual style albeit flaunting her growing baby bump. In the latest photos of Sonam Kapoor, the actress is seen dressed in a black dress. As she takes a sideways mirror selfie, she carefully rests her other hand under her baby belly.

Sharing a story on Instagram, the 'Neerja' actress wore an all-black, sleeveless maxi dress with matching black and grey Nike sneakers. Sonam let her hair loose, opting for minimalistic jewellery. The actress wore a gold choker, a pair of gold studded earrings, and a golden ring on her forefinger. The post was re-shared by Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja. Posting the pic on his Instagram Stories, Anand added at heart in the eyes emoji. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's new photo flaunting her baby bump:

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news.

The post read: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.