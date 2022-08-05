Sonam Kapoor gives a pregnancy reality check, shows not everything is as glam as it looks

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor gives a pregnancy reality check

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child soon. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The duo is one of the most fashionable couples in the entertainment industry. They are set to welcome a new family member and take on the role of parents. The soon-to-be mom announced her pregnancy on March 21. Sonam shared pics of herself and her husband, Anand Ahuja, and captioned them, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you''.

As the actress nears the end of her pregnancy, she turned to Instagram to share a picture of her swollen feet with the caption, "Pregnancy is not pretty sometimes." Ever since the actress announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing updates about her overwhelming phase of life.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORSonam Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor's journey to motherhood

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor spilled some beans on her journey to motherhood. ''It's been tough. Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is'', said the actress. She added, "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

Some time ago, the Neerja actress shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot and it left everyone awestruck. She donned a number of different outfits during the shoot, and in each of them, she radiated goddess-like beauty. The couple held their baby shower in London last month. After that, a baby shower was scheduled for Mumbai but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 scare.

Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming movies

On the work front, the soon-to-be mom will play the lead in the movie "Blind." The actress was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the film Zoya Factor. The actress has currently taken a break from acting as she transitions into this new phase of her life.

