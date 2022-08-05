Ek Villain Returns Box Office collection: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham's film sees another big drop

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns Box Office collection: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's film has been fairing well at the box office. While the multistarrer Bollywood managed to pull the audience to the theaters at the weekend, it couldn't pass the weekday test. The film has been dropping by day since Monday and the footfall at the theaters dropped further on Thursday. Things will get more difficult with new films releasing over the weekend.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report

As per reports, Ek Villain has earned close to Rs 30 crore, a week after its release. While it manage to earn above Rs 7 crore at the opening weekend, the film couldn't manage to earn more than 3 crore on weekdays. As per a report on Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns saw a drop in collections on Wednesday as it collected 2 crore nett which took its business to 29.25 crore nett and it is looking a 31 crore nett for the film."

However, there will not be much of a third week as the two big releases (Lal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan) will come in the second week of August.

Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani on Ek Villain Return's Box Office

Arjun Kapoor is happy with the response to his latest release 'Ek Villain Returns'. The Bollywood actor says the movie is the fifth biggest of his career, and while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, he finds this "extremely validating". He says: "The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'."

On the other hand, Disha, while sharing her joy of receiving love from the audience shared, "The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika. It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It's a feeling of immense fulfillment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us."

About Ek Villain Returns

The film is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Mohit Suri. The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the action thriller released on July 29.

