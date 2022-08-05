Genelia D'Souza Birthday: Videos of actress with Riteish Deshmukh that are too funny to miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISHD Genelia D'Souza Birthday: You can't miss these videos of the couple

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012, after dating for nine long years. The couple is in absolute marital bliss and never holds back on showing their affection for one another. The pair is very active on social media and always makes sure to make people smile with their entertaining comedy videos.

The duo is one of the most adorable couples in B-town and is loved by everyone. Here are some hilarious videos of them that will bring a smile on your face-

In the following video, the couple can be seen winning hearts with their expression game as they make a reel on the popular sound of "Oh my god, did you call me baby?"

The couple shared this crazy video and captioned it, "partners in crime forever and always."

Here, the couple can be seen dancing bizarrely to Himesh Reshammiya's well-known song Jhalak Dikhla Ja. This reel crossed a whopping 38 million views on Instagram.

The couple never fails to entertain fans with a twist in trends. Here they are seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani. On Instagram, this video has received over 51 million views.

Genelia shared this funny video, taking a hilarious dig at her husband, and captioned it, "Why should boys have all the fun?".

Riteish and Genelia are undeniably ruling the reels section of Instagram and are extremely popular.

Genelia and Riteish’s upcoming movies

Genelia is set to return to the big screen after a prolonged hiatus. She recently finished shooting her upcoming film, 'Trial Period'. Apart from 'Trial Period', she will appear in 'Mister Mummy' alongside her husband, Riteish. The film is directed by Shaad Ali. She is also working on a yet-untitled bilingual Kannada-Telugu film. The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has 'Kakuda' and 'Mister Mummy' in his kitty.

