Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film impresses netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HASHIMHAS5 Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have brought to the screens a love story from wartime. This is the time that the two actors are coming together for the film and yet they have managed to impress the audience. Initial reviews of the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi suggest that the Telugu film has resonated well with the audience. On its release day, 'Sita Ramam' has become a top trend on social media with fans showering their love on the lead stars Dulquer and Mrunal along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's chemistry wins hearts

"#SitaRamam Overall a Pretty Good Poetic Love Story that works for the most part. The visuals and the technical values are top notch. DQ did well and Mrunal completely steals the show. Flipside, the pacing and length feel tedious at parts and could be crisper," a tweet reads.

"1st half: Very good introduction,love scenes,classic BGM, Songs, Interval.. Very good 1st half keeps the expectations on High for 2nd half.. 2nd half: Classic Screenplay dealed very well, Songs and Climax.. Very good 2nd half.. Overall: CLASSIC BLOCKBUSTER," shared another one.

A third one heaped praises on Dulqer and complimented his chemistry with Mrunal. "DQ Neat Perf. Show stealer s pretty Mrunal Thakur. Gud Chemistry. Melodious songs & pleasant BGM. Rich Visuals. Superb Presentaion. Slow Paced screenplay & few cinematic scenes r on downside in this Beautiful Love Story. DECENT Romantic Drama!"

One of the users also stressed that the film is a theatrical watch with excellent visuals. "Such a beautiful film. full of love..

excellent visuals, brilliant writing.. slow burner, but a must ‘theatrical’ watch."

Sita Ramam Cast

The cast includes:

Dulquer Salmaan

Mrunal Thakur

Rashmika Mandanna

Sumanth

Gautam Menon

Tharun Bhascker

Prakash Raj.

About Sita Ramam

Set in the 60s and 80's, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Sita Ramam' has the makings of a classic love story. The film highlights the crucial events in the love story. An orphan soldier Lieutenant Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, actors Rashmi Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is in his element with the beautiful love story. Both the journeys- the love story of Ram and Sita in the 60s and the search to find them in 80s are authentic.

Sita Ramam has been simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema banner and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Don't miss these:

Akshay Kumar cries his heart out after listening to sister's special Raksha Bandhan message | VIDEO

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Will Kichcha Sudeep's film stand against Bimbisara & Sita Ramam?

Kajol Birthday: Ajay Devgn's midnight wish for wife is both quirky & special; watch trending reel

Latest Entertainment News