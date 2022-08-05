Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Will Kichcha Sudeep's film stand against Bimbisara & Sita Ramam?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep's film has been soaring high at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 100 cr milestone and even a week after its release, the Telugu film is fairing well at the ticket window. while the makers are yet to share the official figures yet, multiple reports say that the 3D version is doing well in many parts and is a driving force for the earnings.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report

As per a verified Twitter handle that goes by the name of, AndhraBoxOffice.Com, the film is earning better than South titles Virata Parvam starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati‎, Naga Chaitanya's ThankYou and Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao On Duty.

"#VikrantRona AP&TS set to gross ₹10Cr+, more than #VirataParvam #ThankYou & #RamaRaoOnDuty! But it’s not as if #VR had WoM working, which is still mixed. It is the 3D which is driving numbers, which stresses on the need to make more films Relevant for Theatrical Experience!" the tweet reads.

The numbers will be affected by the release of 'Bimbisara' starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram alongside Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain and 'Sita Ramam' with a cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth.

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona opened to a staggering number of Rs 35 crore and has been gaining an audience since then. According to trade reports, the film will step into the profit zone in a couple of days. The film surprised everyone with its performance in the Telugu states. It has also stood against Bollywood films The 3D version seems to be a hit with the audience there.

About Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona' is a 3D mystery thriller which was released worldwide on July 28, in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Mandarin. Sudeep plays the titular character Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It is directed by Anup Bhandari.

