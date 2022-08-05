Akshay Kumar cries his heart out after listening to sister's special Raksha Bandhan message | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar with sister Alka

Akshay Kumar is a family man at heart and he's away asserted the same. Be it spending time with his wife Twinkle Khanna or his kids Nitara and Aarav, the Bollywood superstar makes sure he's there for them. Recently, the actor was on a singing reality show to promote his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan when he couldn't help but share more about his family.

Akshay Kumar was in for a surprise when the team of Superstar Singer shared a special message for the actor by his sister Alka. On hearing her voice, Akshay couldn't hold back his tears. Addressing him as ‘Raju’, Akshay shares her message in Punjabi, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11," she said adding, "You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

Trying his best to hold himself, Akshay recalls their childhood days and shared how their fortunes changed after Alka arrived in their lives. “We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed," he said choking multiple times. "There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister,” he added.

Some time back, Akshay spoke about what a brother-sister relationship means to him personally. "It's an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She's always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there," he told IANS. "There is no one who can love you more than your sister."

Talking about his own sister with a heart full of love and joy, Akshay said: "Sisters are the best and I agree, because when I see my own home I would say that my sister is much better than me as a person also."

Talking about 'Raksha Bandhan', the film is all set to release on the day of Rakhi celebrations on August 11. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

