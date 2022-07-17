Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in all-black look with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Expecting mother Sonam Kapoor snapped with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor is expecting to be a mother soon. She has been in Mumbai for some time now and recently was snapped by the paparazzi in the city as she stepped out with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March earlier this year and in the latest images, the Neerja actress looked heavily pregnant as she flaunted her baby bump in an all-black look. With her latest pictures, Sonam is upping the ante for maternity fashion.

Sonam Kapoor is a vision to behold in all-black look

For her recent outing with her husband, Sonam wore a black one-piece dress and teamed it up with a black jacket. She completed her look with Prada loafers, sunglasses and a Chanel black square mini bag. Anand chose for a casual look and wore a white printed T-shirt and black trousers with sneakers. Fans are loving how Anand could not take his eyes off Sonam as they stepped out in public together.

Sonam's fake picture with baby goes viral

Recently, Sonam's picture from the hospital in which she held a newborn baby went viral. Many assumed that she has delivered her baby but it was later revealed to be a fake picture. Multiple reports called out the photo clarifying that the photos are fake and the actress is yet to welcome her baby.

Sonam celebrates her baby shower in London

Meanwhile, before coming to Mumbai, Sonam celebrated her baby shower ceremony in London. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and many guests who attended the special event were left impressed with the arrangements. The sneak-peek showed that the baby shower was held in their garden in London. It also had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. The Aisha actress' name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest's menu.

