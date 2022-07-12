Sonam Kapoor's photo from hospital holding newborn baby goes viral. Is it real? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POONAMADHIKARI2978 Sonam Kapoor

A photo of Sonam Kapoor has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the Bollywood actress who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja is seen in a hospital holding a newborn baby in her arms. As soon as the photo surfaced online, netizens were quick to assume that the actress had delivered her baby. However, turns out the photo is fake.

Multiple media reports called out the photo clarifying that the photos are fake and the actress is yet to welcome her baby. Check out the photos here:

It was only recently that the actress celebrated her baby shower in London. She also shared a few glimpses of it with her fans and followers on social media. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and many guests who attended the shower were left impressed with the arrangements. The sneak-peek showcased that the baby shower was held in their garden in London. It also had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. The 'Aisha' star's name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest's menu.

Rhea shared more pictures from the shower that had dreamy decorations, and a table filled with cakes and pies for dessert.

The guests were also given an ivory bag and a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names. In the photos and videos shared, Sonam glowed in a pink outfit as she danced.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. It was in March this year, when Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand announced that they are expecting their first baby.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.