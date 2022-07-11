Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's new Bandra house: Know sea-facing quadruplex's cost, area and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPVEERIANS_ Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

If the latest reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be living in a splendid quadruplex in Mumbai's Bandra. Throughout Monday, the actors kept trending on social media and fans thronged the Internet to know all about their future house. From searching about the cost of the house to inquiring about the area and per square feet price and from searching about who is going to be DeepVeer's neighbors to their previously purchased homes, the Bollywood stars' fans want to know all.

Ranveer and Deepika's new home costs over Rs 100 cr

In one of the biggest residential apartment deals in the country, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has bought a sea-facing quadruplex in suburban Bandra for Rs 119 crore, industry sources said on Monday. The actor has bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19. Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, a company which has Singh and his father Jugjeet Bhavnani as directors, has bought the apartment in the building which is under construction after redevelopment. The deal has a customisation component wherein the builder will make the four floors as per the preferences of the actor, the sources said. The per square feet price works out to around Rs 1 lakh.

Are Ranveer-Deepika SRK and Salman's new neighbors?

Last year, the couple had bought a second home at Alibag for Rs 22 crore. And their latest reported buy is in the Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand in the close vicinity of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's pad in Galaxy Apartments. If these reports turn out to be true they will indeed be staying close to each other. PTI claims that as per a source they were in the market for nearly three years now with a mandate to look for an independent bungalow in Juhu and Bandra localities where a lot of celebrities stay. At present, Sagar Resham does not boast of marquee names who will be neighbours of the star couple, the agency report added.

DeepVeer's new sea-facing home will have 19 parking lots

The quadruplex is likely to serve as the primary home for Singh and his actor wife Deepika Padukone. A stamp duty of over Rs 7 crore has been paid for the transaction, which includes the purchase of 11,266 sq ft space, an exclusive 1,300 sq ft terrace and 19 parking lots, sources told PTI.

The property costs Rs 1 lakh per square feet

When contacted, real estate consultancy firm JLL India's senior director and head (west) for residential services, Ritesh Mehta, said the price paid by the actor is as per the market trend. A property at this location commands a price of Rs 90,000-Rs 1.10 lakh per square feet.

Mehta also said many developers have been buying old bungalows in the sea-facing areas of Bandra and Juhu, hoping for a relaxation in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms, which will lead to supply of more apartments in the area in the times ahead.

