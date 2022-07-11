Alia Bhatt's baby bump spotted in BTS photos from 'Heart of Stone' shoot, see viral pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT_FANTASY Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has become one of the most talked about celebrities of B-town lately. First, she rules the box office with Gangubai Kathiadwadi, then she got married to Ranbir Kapoor which was followed by a surprise pregnancy announcement by the couple. Soon after the wedding, the actress went to shoot for her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone', with Gal Gadot. Now photos of her from the sets have gone viral on social media.

A motley of pictures of actress Alia Bhatt shooting for the Gal Gadot-starrer 'Heart Of Stone' took over the Internet as fans spotted her baby bump. Alia wrapped up the shoot recently and shared a thank you note for the team. Pictures from the film's set in Portugal were shared by fan clubs on social media. In some pictures shared on social media platforms, Alia is seen in khaki jumpsuits in a desert-like setting in broad daylight.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot is also seen in the frame. Gal wore a white tank top in a scene, covering it up with a black jacket in other frames. In the pictures, Alia can be seen holding a gun and at one point, aiming at Gal's character who is lying on the ground in front of her. These photos evidently show her baby bump. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai after completing her work in Hollywood film directed by Tom Harper. The film will release on Netflix. Upon coming out of the airport, Alia rushed to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who was waiting for her in a car. The video of the actress rushing to Ranbir and crashing in his arms screaming "baby" in excitement also went viral on social media.

Ranbir had come to receive Alia, who was away shooting for the last two months.

Several fans expressed their sentiments on the two reuniting after two months as both the actors got busy with their respective projects immediately after their wedding.

They got married in April this year. The celebrity couple announced pregnancy recently and are expecting their first child.

The couple will be soon seen together in Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is a fantasy mythological drama.

Additionally, Ranbir has Shameshera lined up for release where he will share the screen with the subject of his 2018 biopic - Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.

