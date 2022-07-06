Here's how Alia Bhatt broke pregnancy news to Karan Johar: She went to KJo's office and...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement was a very special moment for Karan Johar. It's no secret that the two share a close bond, after all, Alia's first Bollywood film was with Karan and on multiple occasions, she has acknowledged how he is the actress' father figure, in addition to being a mentee, friend and confidant. Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of the seventh season of his chat show 'Koffee With Karan', shared that he was overwhelmed when his mentee Alia shared the news of her pregnancy. She will be welcoming her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

The Dharma Productions head-honcho told the press that Alia had come to his office and after he broke down, she gave him a hug. He also shared that his "first burst of parenting" was actually with Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan said: "I cried. She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. My first emotion was that tears just came out and she came and gave me a hug. I was like I can't believe you are having a baby. It was like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is."

He also added, "I've seen her transforming from a girl into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. Because really, my first burst of parenting was actually with her. She walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us because I share such a strong bond with her. I can't wait to hold her baby in my arms. It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children."

Alia had made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy-drama Student Of The Year which was directed by Karan Johar. She is gearing up for another directorial by him -- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, she also has Darlings and is working on her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

She will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite her husband Ranbir.