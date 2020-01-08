Image Source : TWITTER Sonakshi Sinha has special message for haters 'sealed with a kiss' (In Pics)

Sonakshi Sinha has been at the receiving end of hate and trolling ever since the beginning of her career. Now, she has taken to social media to share some messages for her 'dear' haters. Sharing a series of pictures, the Dabangg 3 actress spoke about body positivity and how she give a damn to those who criticize her for her films or body weight.

"And a special message sealed with a kiss to the haters... because that's me, that's Asli," Sonakshi Sinha said while sharing the pictures on Instagram

Sharing another set of pictures, Sonakshi Sinha said, "Nothing to hide, nothing to fear, nothing to stop me".

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened a conversation about body positivity that was long due. The video got half a million views and thousands of shares in less than 24 hours. Through this video Sonakshi not only inspired the contestants but also asked her fans to share their #BiggerThanThem story. Meant to drive awareness , this video was a great example of using social conversations to drive brand message.