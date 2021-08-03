Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Sneak peek into Saif Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan's royal photoshoot, watch video

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently got together for a brand-new photoshoot. Soha shared a behind the scenes video from the shoot. Sharing it, she wrote: "Behind the scenes with @houseofpataudi." She added the song Beautiful Day by My Sun and Stars as the video’s background music.

The video gave a glimpse of the brother-sister duo as they posed in stunning traditional outfits from the clothing brand. She can also be seen posing by Saif's side in a black-and-gold churidar set. While Saif can be seen wearing an embroidered steel blue kurta set.

Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan are Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s children. Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

On the other hand, Saif and Kareena announced their second pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21. Kareena, 40 and Saif, 50, are also parents to son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016. Not only the couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their younger son, they have made sure to be absolutely strict about the privacy. His name, too, was only recently revealed.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kareena's father, actor Randhir Kapoor had said in July, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

On the occasion of Eid, Sara Ali Khan shared a happy family photo where Saif Ali Khan was seen posing with all of his kids Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #staysafe #gratitude (sic).”

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. They got divorced and the actor married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Their first baby Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016.

