Kajol jokes about body weight as she shares throwback picture from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Actress Kajol never fails to impress fans and followers with her witty and humorous posts on social media. Keeping up the tradition, shared another ROFL post. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of hers and joked about managing weight. "When your brain says 'crunches' but your stomach auto-corrects it to 'peanut butter'," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The picture is from Kajol's superhit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress can be seen in a blue sari, with a funny expression on her face. The film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. The film also marked the big screen debut of Sana Saeed as SRK and Kajol's daughter in the story. The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first is set on a college campus and revolves around three friends, played out by SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The second comprises a three-way romance between SRK, Kajol and Salman Khan.

Soon after her post, Kajol's fans and friends from the industry bombarded the comments section with praises and laughter emoticons. Saba Ali Khan commented, "Lol.. story of my life!!! Peanut butter...Kuch Kuch...much much. Ho jata hai!!" One of the users wrote, "Love you queen." Adjectives like ''fabulous'', ''amazing'' along with fire emoticons were also dropped on Kajol's hilarious post.

Like we said, this is not the first time Kajol treated her fans with a throwback picture along with a witty and fun caption. Some time back, she had shared another picture and written: "Alexa curl my hair …. No scaring me like the last time."

Earlier, she shared another picture and wrote: "Sorry I can’t hear you over the volume of my hair."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. Her future projects include the biopic Sasi Lalitha, besides Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satire opposite Shah Rukh Khan.