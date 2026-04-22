Raja Shivaji: Riteish Deshmukh hits back after user alleges 'insult' to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history

New Delhi:

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film, Raja Shivaji, was released on April 20. Several elements from the trailer became talking points for the internet. One of them was Riteish and Genelia's 10-year-old son Rahyl marking his acting debut. Amid all the praise, a social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) and questioned the depiction of the 'wagh nakh' in trailer, claiming that the actor 'insulted' Maharashtra's history. Riteish reacted with a stern reply.

For the unversed, the 'wagh nakh' is a historic, claw-shaped dagger used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur General Afzal Khan in the 1659 Battle of Pratapgarh.

Riteish Deshmukh on depiction of 'wagh nakh' in Raja Shivaji trailer

A user on the internet questioned the makers of Raja Shivaji on the depiction of wagh nakh. The post read: "The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE???"

To this, Riteish, strongly, but calmly, replied: "Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai." Take a look:

Raja Shivaji: Star cast

Raja Shivaji brings together a wide mix of familiar and seasoned faces, led by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features an impressive lineup including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, along with Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amol Gupte. Genelia Deshmukh also appears in a key role, adding another familiar presence to the ensemble.

Raja Shivaji: Release date

The film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, arriving in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. Backed by Jio Studios, it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner, with music composed by Ajay-Atul.

Also read: Is that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's son in Raja Shivaji trailer?