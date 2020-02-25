Sidharth Malhotra to play double role in Thadam Hindi remake; shoot to begin in May

Sidharth Malhotra to play double role in Thadam Hindi remake

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in the film Marjaavaan, will play a double role in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film Thadam. The actor has been roped in to play a businessman and a small-time thief. Produced by Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar, the film will go on floors in May. It is said that the film will be shot in two months and the shooting will take place in Delhi.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of the Hindi version of the film want to set it in a metro city with a nightlife. The source informed the publication, “After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets.” He added, “Sid, who sports two looks in the film—a suave businessman and a rowdy—will undergo look tests and workshops in April to create the avatars.”

The original film Thadan starred Arun Vijay in the lead, along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep in pivotal roles.

Other than Thadam remake, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Shershaah this year. It is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra and also stars Kiara Advani. The makers have already unveiled the first posters of the film which have earned much appreciation. He also has a social comedy film alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh directed by Inder Kumar in the pipeline.

