  5. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Holi wish has vibrant connection with their Haldi ceremony | Photos

On the occasion of Holi and one-month anniversary of their wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared photos from their haldi ceremony. See their post.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2023 14:06 IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The cutest Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, tied the knot last month in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. On their one-month anniversary, the couple shared Holi wishes for their fans along with posting unseen pictures from their vibrant Haldi ceremony. The duo can be seen playfully smearing each other with Haldi and also posing for the camera. Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds shared a joint post wherein they are vibing in peach-orange outfits. 

While Kiara looked beautiful in a peach suit set, Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Additionally, Kiara chose floral earrings and bracelets to accessorise her minimal look.

