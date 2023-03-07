After romantic post, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya shares first poster of NTR 30

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her big Telugu debut, NTR 30, opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the first poster of the same was released on Janhvi's birthday. In the poster, the actress sat on rocks as she turned back and smiled. Not just her and her Industry friends, but Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend too gave a shoutout to the actress after sharing an adorably romantic birthday wish for her.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shikhar dropped an unseen silhouette photo with Janhvi and wrote, "Happy birthday." He also added a red heart emoji to the caption. Janhvi reshared the story on her official Instagram account. The rumoured love birds are seen enjoying the scenic beauty under the moonlight as Shikhar hols Janhvi close to him and they two get caught in a candid moment. The photo is probably from the Maldives.

In the next story, Shikhar posted Janhvi's look from her Telugu drama 'NTR 30'. In the poster, Janhvi is seen clad in a saree with her loose tresses.

Janhvi-Shikhar's relationship

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Shikhar was said to be in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30

Sharing the first poster, Janhvi wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30." Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor on the film 'NTR-30'.

