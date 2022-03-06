'Siddharth always wanted to see me smiling': Shehnaaz Gill remembers late actor on Shilpa Shetty's show; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZFOREVER4539 After the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'.

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla in actor Shilpa Shetty's upcoming chat show 'Shape Of You'. Recently, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of the show. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen in her adorable, quirky avatar, dressed in a chic black outfit. Remembering the late close friend, Shehnaaz shared, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me smiling.)"

In the trailer, Shehnaaz is also seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure. "Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)," says Shehnaaz.

Sharing the promo of the show, Shilpa wrote, "Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio. Hence, joining hands with Filmy Mirchi (@filmy.mirchi) for my own fitness chat show felt serendipitous. Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I’m elated and excited to announce my latest venture: ‘Pintola Peanut Butter presents Shape Of You!’ I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by!"

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty, Badshah, Masaba Gupta and Badshah are a few celebrities who will appear on the show.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

-with ANI inputs