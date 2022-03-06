John Abraham tells Shilpa Shetty 'men shouldn't look pretty'; Netizens call his stance 'problematic'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY John Abraham will next be seen in ‘Attack’ along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently appeared in Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape Of You. While interacting with the actress, he was heard saying, 'I believe men should not look pretty. Men should be imperfect.' John's statement hasn't gone down too well with netizens as they called him out and trolled him for having 'double standards'. Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a teaser of her upcoming show. As the video starts, John Abraham can be seen lifting weights with an eye mask on. Speaking about fitness, he said, "Fitness is like a tripod stand--good food, good exercise, and good sleep." The actor also said, "I like size," and then he added, "I believe men should not look pretty. Men should be imperfect."

Netizens were quick to react and one of them said, "John's statements are so problematic but usko koi kuch nahi bolta (John's statements are problematic but no one says anything to him." Another commented, "'Men should not look pretty’ says John the prettiest boy lol also why hold these double standards, let’s not have these unreal expectations for women as well then."

In the show, Shilpa Shetty will be seen interacting with celebrity guests including Shehnaaz Gill, Gaurav Taneja, Shamita Shetty, Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Tahira Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh, among others. They will throw light on fitness including mental and physical well-being.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John will next be seen in ‘Attack’ along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will hit the theatres on April 1. 2022. Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Alongside, he also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.