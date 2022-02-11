Shehnaaz Gill shares cheerful video from a beach day; says 'I wish I could fly...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill video

Actress Shehnaaz Gill on Friday (February 11), treated her fans and followers with a happy video of herself from her outing at a beach. Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, "Wish I could fly away too." The small clip is sure to leave you smiling as she is seen running on the beach, making pigeons perching on the beach fly. She kept her look casual in a black tank top with flared blue jeans and black shoes. Shehnaaz Gill is also seen carrying a mask, which she drops while running around. As she picks it up, shakes off the sand and wears it again, she says, "Thak gayi."

Take a look:

In no time, Shehnaaz's post was bombarded with comments from her fans. They showered her with love. One of the users wrote, "You are flying my cutie. You are flying so high... We can see. Love u sana." Another said, "Baby,You'll fly to new heights for sure."

Every time Shehnaaz makes any appearance, her fans go gaga. Recently, she collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra to treat fans to a fun video. The two recreated the music video “Boring Day”, which originally featured Shehnaaz and content creator-composer Yashraj Mukhate. Shilpa shared the video with a caption, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better."

Shehnaaz also made a memorable appearance on the Bigg Bos 15 grand finale where she gave a soul-wrenching tribute to late actor and her friend Sidharth Shukla who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. She performed on her song, 'Tu Yheen Hai'.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh which also featured Diljit Dosanjh.