Shraddha Kapoor brings the heat in pink bikini and internet can't handle it | PICS

Sharddha Kapoor has been turning up the heat on social media with her bikini pic. The actress was seen in a pink two-piece flaunting her toned body at the beach. The pic that has now gone viral on social media is from the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The rom-com is still untitled but as the two actors continue to film for it, the images and videos from the shoot location have been going viral on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in pink bikini on the beach

Shraddha is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She put her toned body on display for a beach sequence in Luv's upcoming film as she wore a neon pink bikini for one of the sequences. Shraddha's bikini pics quickly went viral on social media with fan clubs sharing it on Twitter and Instagram. Needless to say, netizens gasped for breath as Shraddha's bold avatar stunned everyone.

Ranbir Kapoor twins with Shraddha in pink

Ranbir's pic from the shoot location has also been going viral on social media. he is seen twinning with Shraddha in pink as they shot for a song in the film. He paired his pink shirt with yellow shorts and looked beach ready as Shraddha was. As the duo's pics and videos from the shoot continue to go viral, the film has stoked major fan anticipation.

In one of the earlier videos, Ranbir and Shradhha were seen shooting in the sea. Ranbir was shirtless and Shraddha wore a white bikini. They shot while being immersed in water. As the video surfaced, one of the social media users wrote, "More excited SK×RK (sic)," and another one praised Ranbir's physique writing, "A shirtless Ranbir scene after sooo looong! He looks in great shape (sic)."

