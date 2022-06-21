Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor get very romantic during Luv Ranjan's song shoot | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHRADDHA_IS_WORLD Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor during shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are the most awaited on-screen Bollywood pairs. Their movie with director Luv Ranjan has been shooting for a song sequence abroad and many pictures and videos from the time have surfaced on social media stoking fan frenzy. The project was announced in 2020 and since then updates of any kind are enough to hook fans back into the craze this pair is set to create. Luv last directed the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety in 2018. The new film and the coming together of stars Ranbir and Shraddha have raised the stakes.

Ranbir shows his romantic side for Shraddha

In a video, Ranbir and Shraddha are seen on the streets of a town as they shoot for the film. They are dressed in summer casual wear. Shraddha looked like a doll in a yellow and pink dress and Ranbir sported blue jeans and a pink shirt. Ranbir went down on his knees and proposed to Shraddha and they later come even closer as the camera captured them in the moment. There are many background dancers and the milieu is carnival-like. As Ranbir moved closer to Shraddha, the camera moved backward.

Another video from the shoot goes viral

In one of the videos, Ranbir and Shradhha were seen shooting in the sea. Ranbir was shirtless and Shraddha wore a monokini. They shot while being immersed in water. As the video surfaced, one of the social media users wrote, "More excited SK×RK (sic)," and another one praised Ranbir's physique writing, "A shirtless Ranbir scene after sooo looong! He looks in great shape (sic)."

Check out another video from the shooting of Ranbir and Shraddha's song shoot abroad.

Ranbir's Shamshera is in the news

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera from Yash Raj Films is in the news ahead of release on July 22. It co-stars Snajay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The poster of Ranbir's upcoming film Shamshera was leaked on the Internet on Saturday morning and the curiosity of the actor's fans got amplified. Later, the makers made it official in a poster launch.