Alia Bhatt swoons over Ranbir Kapoor's 'hot' look in Shamshera poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Shamshera will release on July 22 in cinema halls

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the official poster of husband Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. s the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Shamshera' was leaked on the Internet on Saturday morning and the curiosity of the actor's fans got amplified. While many did not believe that it was the official first look as Shamshera has been shrouded in mystery since the start. But later, the director confirmed that it was indeed an official poster of the movie and also reacted to the untimely leak.

Makers share Shamshera poster, Alia Bhatt reacts

Shamshera will be released on July 22. It features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. A look at Ranbir Kapoor in the first poster is sure to pique fan interest in the movie. Shamshera is also his first release since 2018 hit Sanju and fans have been waiting for it eagerly. Expectations were met when the makers shared the official film poster featuring Ranbir. Alia Bhatt shared the poster and wrote on Instagram, "Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning (sic)."

Read: Kangana's Dhaakad on ZEE5 from July 1: Who can watch Bollywood action film and all you need to know

Karan Malhotra 'okay' with movie poster leak

Reacting to the whole incident of Shamshera poster leak, director Karan Malhotra said, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

Read: Is Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

All about Shamshera movie

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, also starring Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy - and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

(With IANS inputs)