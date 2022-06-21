Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar reconcile? Watch viral video of Bollywood celebs bonding after Dostana 2 fallout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR, KARTIK AARYAN Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar courted controversy after the actor's much talked about and controversial exit from the filmmaker's production "Dostana 2". After shooting for 20 days, as per reports, differences seem to have emerged between the makers and the actor. In fact, unconfirmed reports suggested that Johar's banner Dharma Productions decided not to collaborate with the actor in future. But seems like, the hyped exit and the reported rift were just rumours hovering over B-Town. A video of Kartik and Aaryan bonding during a recent event affirms the same.

In the video, the two Bollywood celebrities were seen engaged in a conversation leading fans to assume that they have decided to bury the hatchet and be civil about their fallout. The video has gone viral on social media and is being shared across fan pages. Watch it here:

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Dostana 2 controvery

As unconfirmed reports and rumours kept swirling about an apparent rift between the two at that time, Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions posted an Instagram note to officially announce that the actor will no longer star in "Dostana 2". The film also starred actress Janhvi Kapoor.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read on the Instagram handle dharmamovies.

Sucess of Kartik Aaryan

Meanwhile, things have been uphill for Kartik Aaryan. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is enjoying an unprecedented run at the box office inching close to entering Rs 200 cr club. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, is a sequel to the popular 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Apart from this, the actor who is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.