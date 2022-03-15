Raj Kundra fully covers his face with hoodie as he steps out; netizens say 'male version of Kim Kardashian'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/FILE IMAGE Raj Kundra is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundrra grabbed eyeballs with his latest public appearance. The businessman arrived in a theatre with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and mother-in-law Sunanda Shetty to watch The Batman. He chose to wear an outfit inspired by Hollywood celebrities Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Both Kim and her ex-husband Kanye have been spotted wearing attires on the red carpet that fully cover the face. Raj Kundra was seen wearing a black hoodie with a zip that hid his entire face. To complete the look he also wore black sunglasses.

However, his look failed to impress the netizens and slammed him. One of the users wrote, "Asie kaam karte hi q ho jo muh chupna pade." Another user said, "Kaam esa karega to muh to chupana hi pdega n." "For a minute I thought it was Ranveer Singh, only he dresses like that," said a user.

For the unversed, Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

After Raj Kundra's arrest, his wife Shilpa was subjected to online trolling. The actress later released an official statement saying, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

In September, Raj was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. In his plea, Raj Kundra had claimed that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ in the case and that there was not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against him.